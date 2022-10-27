Arena: The Orson Welles Story

Not Available

Biography Documentary hosted by Leslie Megahey, published by BBC broadcasted as part of BBC Arena series in 1982 - English narration Two-part film profile of Orson Welles, looking at his life and career in theatre, radio and particularly film. Part 1. With Jeanne Moreau, John Huston, Peter Bogdanovitch, Robert Wise, Charlton Heston, and a detailed interview with Welles himself. This part deals with his work up to Touch of Evil. Part 2. Second of a two-part profile of Orson Welles, looking at films including The Trial, Chimes at Midnight, The Immortal Story and F for Fake and discussing his many unfinished projects, including The Other Side of the Wind and Don Quixote.