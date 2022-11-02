Aretha Franklin - Live at Park West 1985

Not Available

Aretha Franklin's seductive voice and irrepressible charm have been delighting audiences for more than three decades. Now, from the critically acclaimed PBS series "Soundstage," Aretha gives one of her most memorable performances and demonstrates why "The Queen of Soul" is loved throughout the world. Songs: Love is the Key, Love All the Hurt Away, Day Dreaming, I Say a Little Prayer, See Saw, Rock Steady, Something He Can Feel, Think, Ain't No Way, Respect, Sweet Bitter Love, It's My Turn, Freeway of Love, Didn't It Rain, Jump to It.