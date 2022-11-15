Areum Married

Not Available

While working on her first documentary film, director Areum meets a progressive party activist and chef, Seongman, and gets married. After getting married, she takes Seongman with her to study in France, of which she had long been preparing. In France, the only thing Seongman could do was housework. Not being able to read or speak the language, Seongman suffers from depression, when Areum, the one responsible for their financial and administrative duties, gets pregnant. In order to help Seongman get over his depression, Areum suggests that they start running “Oegil Restaurant”, a project to cook and serve to a limited number of guests on specific days. However, after the birth of their baby, Areum starts concentrating on her studies and film-making, leaving Seongman parenting alone. This leads to frequent aggressive fights, and Seongman declares a strike. Will Areum be able to succeed in juggling both her marriage and film?