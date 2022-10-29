Not Available

No other language has so many words for the notion of pain than Farsi does. When the originally Iranian choreographer and dancer Arezo gets a surprise visit from her brother Koshan, this observation becomes the leitmotiv of a serene, emotional tug-of-war between two refugees. Where does pain lead to tension, where to conciliation? In sober colours, the director visualises the struggle of two creative people trying to give vent to an unspeakable trauma from the past that they have in common, but are unable to share.