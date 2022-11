Not Available

Argentina is not a country with too many industries, but this documentary demonstrates that it has one very developed: the football industry. The film meticulously describes how a football star is "manufactured": from the work of the headhunters that roam the country seeking in lost villages children and preteens and even the work in the Primera División clubs like Boca Juniors and Estudiantes de La Plata, where they are formed to then be thrown into professionalism.