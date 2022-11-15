Argentino QL

Not Available

Jorge Alis, an Argentine artist, counts as your quest for success in life leads him to be hung over the edge. His family and ongoing crisis in Argentina do make the decision to emigrate to Chile. Despite the hostility that is, thanks to its brazenness, manages to establish, conquer the love of his life and start a family. But everything is complicated. Debts, bureaucracy and the same nerve that had previously helped make what built go under. Now all that remains is his artistic talent, which will try to take off the neck rope and save his family