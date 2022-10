Not Available

Passive Aggressive is both a line from one of my bits, and it's an overall commentary on my way of pushing back against these societal norms that I feel inner obligation to live by. We're not like they told us we were supposed to be and we're not wrong. What they told us was bullshit. We can do whatever makes us happy and it doesn't matter who looks down on us. We'll look down on them just as hard. Really? You're 24 and you're already married with 2 kids? Kill yourself.