Ariana Grande: Live at Z100 IHeart Radio Jingle Ball 2016

T'was The Night We Christmas & Chilled With Ariana Grande. During her Jingle Ball performance, Ari performed a few of her hits from her most recent album Dangerous Woman including "Side to Side," "Into You, "Be Alright," and closed with "Dangerous Woman." But she also performed a medley of her songs from her 2015 holiday EP Christmas & Chill. Dressed in a black skirt, black furry boots, cropped jacket, and matching earmuffs (winter outfit goals AF), Ari performed snippets of "Winter Things," "December," "True Love," and "Wit It This Christmas."
