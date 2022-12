Not Available

‘Ariana Grande At The BBC’ was recorded live in front of a studio audience – The hour-long special saw Ariana talk to Davina McCall about her music, life and career to date. Ariana performed a range of hits on her BBC Special, they included ‘No Tears Left To Cry’, ‘Dangerous Woman’, ‘Breathin’, ‘Goodnight n Go’, ‘R.E.M’, ‘Only 1’, ‘God is a Woman’, and a mashup of ‘Love Me Harder’ and ‘One Last Time’.