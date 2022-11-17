Aridez – Metal Muito além do fim do Mundo

Not Available

The city was Teresina and the year was 1982. In Brazil, the military dictatorship was coming to an end, Brazilians were mourning the defeat of the selection at the World Cup, and the world was watching the war between Argentina and England over the Malvinas Islands. In the midst of this context, in the capital of Piauí, far from everything and everyone, an event that would reverberate for the next 20 years was taking shape: the formation of the band Venus and the birth of heavy metal from Piauí. Who tells the story and many others about this unusual scene is the documentary "Aridez- Metal beyond the end of the world", directed by publicist Erick Miranda