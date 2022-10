Not Available

Aridhu Aridhu is a 2010 Indian Tamil-language drama film written and directed by K. R. Mathivanan, an assistant of director Shankar, directing his maiden venture. The movie is produced by Jaya Krishnan under the banner name of JK Creations. The movie lead cast includes Harish Kalyan and Uttara Raj both making their debuts. Thaman has scored the music under the audio label of Five Star Audios.