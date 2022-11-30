Not Available

Material shot between 1961 and 1967 ,including bad takes for Quasi una tangente, is reorganized following the five acts of Shakespeare's The Tempest. Thus Ariel loquitur ("Ariel speaks") has five numbered sections, and a Prospero-like figure of old philosopher appears repeatedly. The wedding ceremony of Miranda and Ferdinand in Act IV of the play is performed in section IV, an unedited night-film in which one catches glimpses of a match being lit. The last section introduces color and sound, the latter through the Beatles' A Day in the Life (from Sgt.Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band).