Ariel & Raja Langit

Bullied and slandered by the naughty kids, Galang, the smartest boy in class, is branded as a troublemaker by the teachers and the headmaster. Even Ariel, his classmate, shuns him and believes the negative rumors. Galang is upset and takes revenge on all the boys who have bullied him, including Ariel, by leading them to a house where children have been mysteriously disappearing. The rumor is that a half-human creature has been eating the children who go inside. Feeling guilty, Galang quickly notifies the school principal to report to the police. But the headmaster does not believe him. So Galang decides to rescue Ariel by himself.