Leyla is a woman who defines herself through the eyes of her boyfriend and tries to adapt to the world of men. After several psychological violence by her boyfriend, she feels left out and cannot take the pressure any longer. One day she meets a "drag queen" named Özgür and follows him through the night. Özgür helps Leyla overcome her fear of being judged by others. This friendship gradually turns into a journey where Leyla breaks her shell.