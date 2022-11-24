Arini II (Biarkan Kereta Api Itu Lewat)

Not Available

Nick and Arini finally marry despite their big age difference that leads to conflicts. Nick and Arini try to cope, and even decide to see a psychiatrist. Meanwhile, Ella, Arini’s child from Helmy, has a problem after a kidney transplant. She needs a new kidney. Her stepmother, Ira, offers to be the donor, with financial help from Arini. The operation is done in Germany. Upon returning home, Arini finds an upset Nick, who is jealous about a picture of Arini and Helmy together. In fact, Nick’s mother, who has always disapproved of his marriage, funded Helmy’s trip to Germany to set up the situation. Nick suspects that Arini is pregnant and refuses to go home. In frustration, he brings home a prostitute to his mother’s house. Then his mother goes to Arini’s house and finds out that Arini is struggling to give birth. She is then taken to the hospital and has a Caesarean. Meanwhile, Nick finds out the truth of the whole incident and goes to the hospital to apologise. The marriage survives.