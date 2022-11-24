Arini (Masih Ada Kereta yang Akan Lewat)

Not Available

Arini is "misled" by a close friend, Ira, who wants to marry her husband, Helmi. Eventually she finds out this plan, so she asks for a divorce and leaves her son, who later is discovered to have kidney failure. She leaves for the U.S. where she meets Nick, a student who wants to escape from his conservative, and troubled family. Nick really loves Arini, but the latter is still involved in many matters related to her ex-husband. The director, Sophan Sophiaan, who has a political activist family background, always uses his films to criticise social and political issues. Only this time, he does it in a more subtle way.