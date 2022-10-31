Arinthum Ariyamalum

Not Available

There is the innocent Brahmin-boy Satya (Navdeep) who comes from Nagercoil to Chennai to join an engineering college. And then his problems begin one by one when he encounters the dreaded don Adhi Narayanan (Prakash Raj), who is actually Satya's father and his hot-blooded son Kutty (Arya). Satya's girlfriend Sandhya (Samiksha) is accidentally wounded in a shootout between Adhi's gang and his rivals. Satya, on the prodding of ACP Thiagarajan (Adithya Menon) is all set to identify Kutty as the culprit. Intimidated and threatened by the gang, and in a state of confusion, Satya is shocked when Adhi suddenly changes track, makes friendly overtures to Satya, claiming kinship with him. With Kutty too going overboard with his brotherly overprotective attitude, Satya's life takes a comical and a drastic turn.