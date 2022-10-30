Arj Barker: Forever

Not Available

Arj Barker is Australia's adopted son of comedy. Having frequented our shores for the past 7 years he has built up a fan base of loyal followers who will no doubt we waiting for his first new release DVD in 2 years. He is a regular occurrence on Australia's TV screens; on panel shows such as Good News Week, Spicks and Specks and 7pm Project and as Dave on hit show Flight of the Concords. Constantly selling out his stand-up tours within Australia, Arj Barker's new DVD release Forever is sure to be a favourite this Father's Day. Taped in front of a capacity crowd at Sydney's beautiful State Theatre, Arj Barker delivers some of his strongest material ever in this hilarious, one hour performance.