Arj Barker: Go Time

The lights dim. The music fades. The audience applauds with anticipation. Or they just get alarmingly quiet. Every show you've ever done leads up to this point. But this is the only show that matters now. Have you got the goods, kid? They're about to find out. It's Go Time. Filmed live from the historic State Theatre in Sydney, Go Time! is (according to Arj) both “what audiences expect from me AND the last thing they expect from me, which if my calculations are correct, will make for a great show”.