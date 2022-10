Not Available

The Seeds of Laughter have yielded a bountiful and veritable banquet of succulent, pesticide-free comedy for you to awaken to the reality of Who You Are: A Benevolent Being of Light. With gratitude, I offer you an hour long standup performance (based on the live show, Let Me Do The Talking) filmed at the beautiful State Theatre in Sydney. The wait is over friend, it’s time to dig in.