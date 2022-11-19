Árja Testvériség

Not Available

The Aryan Brotherhood is a secretive criminal gang that began inside California's maximum-security penitentiaries and expanded rapidly into dozens of state and federal prisons across the nation. Outwardly a white power group, its real interest is in controlling drug and extortion rackets. Now, Explorer unveils this underworld society and comes face-to-face with some of the gang's most infamous members, including a former Aryan Brotherhood leader who, by his own count, has killed 22 men.