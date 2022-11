Not Available

Arjun (Telugu: అర్జున్) ( Dubbed into Tamil as Varenda Madhuraiku and Dubbed into Malayalam as Arjun and Dubbed into Hindi as Maidaan-E-Jung ) is a Tollywood film released on 18 August 2004, and was directed by Gunasekhar. This is the second time Mahesh Babu and Gunasekhar have teamed up after delivering the blockbuster Okkadu. The movie stars Mahesh Babu, Shriya Saran, Keerthi Reddy, Raja, Prakashraj, Saritha and Murali Mohan.