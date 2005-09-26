The population of the planet Alcyone is split in two; the cultures of the Ceveans and the Storrions are locked in eternal war, destroying their home. Led by their priestess Amiel, the Ceveans constructed the Ark in an attempt to flee their world, but the Ark was ceased by the Storrions, enslaving some of the Ceveans and banishing the rest to the wastelands.
|Kirby Morrow
|Rogan (voice)
|James Woods
|Jallak (voice)
|Trevor Devall
|Baramanda (voice)
|Fiona Hogan
|Dr. Anders (voice)
|Sandy Fox
|Jejune (voice)
|Kathleen Barr
|Piriel (voice)
