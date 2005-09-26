2005

Ark

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

September 26th, 2005

Studio

Digital Dream Studios

The population of the planet Alcyone is split in two; the cultures of the Ceveans and the Storrions are locked in eternal war, destroying their home. Led by their priestess Amiel, the Ceveans constructed the Ark in an attempt to flee their world, but the Ark was ceased by the Storrions, enslaving some of the Ceveans and banishing the rest to the wastelands.

Cast

Kirby MorrowRogan (voice)
James WoodsJallak (voice)
Trevor DevallBaramanda (voice)
Fiona HoganDr. Anders (voice)
Sandy FoxJejune (voice)
Kathleen BarrPiriel (voice)

