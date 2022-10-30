Arkadaşlar Arasında

Not Available

Baris, Cenk and Deniz prepares a surprise party to celebrate Ayhan's birthday. Ayhan is lack of love, unemployed and he doesn't have a goal in life. Baris is engaged and has to do his military service. Deniz has to marry a girl, whom his pious father arranged for him. And Cenk is about to be a father soon. These four men who are in different stages in their adult life, start to eat, get drunk, tell stories to each other, get blue, get angry, fight each other, confess their sins and sing songs to the sky on the raki table which was set in the sea at an Aegean bay from dusk till dawn.