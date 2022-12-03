Not Available

The last diesel locomotive rolled off the Alco assembly line in 1969, but the hills of Northwest Arkansas still echo the distinctive sound from Schnectady. Watch a one-hour, "up close and personal" look at the people, places and machines of the Arkansas & Missouri Railroad. See Century 420s climbing the highest mountain grade between the Appalachians and the Rockies. Hear the throttle yanked into "Run eight." Ride the cab of a smoking T-6 switcher kicking cars on a branch line. Visit the shops that keep the Alcos going strong. And take a ride into history aboard RS-1 #22 pulling a special passenger train just for us.