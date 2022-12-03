Not Available

Arkansas & Missouri Railroad

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    The last diesel locomotive rolled off the Alco assembly line in 1969, but the hills of Northwest Arkansas still echo the distinctive sound from Schnectady. Watch a one-hour, "up close and personal" look at the people, places and machines of the Arkansas & Missouri Railroad. See Century 420s climbing the highest mountain grade between the Appalachians and the Rockies. Hear the throttle yanked into "Run eight." Ride the cab of a smoking T-6 switcher kicking cars on a branch line. Visit the shops that keep the Alcos going strong. And take a ride into history aboard RS-1 #22 pulling a special passenger train just for us.

    Cast

