An actor owes big bucks to the Vegas mob. He's all set to pay them off; he's conned a rich widow into marrying him. But the mobsters blow his cover because they need him for a different scam. The lost heiress to a Vegas casino fortune has been found; she's a truckstop waitress in France. The mobsters' proposition: romance the broad, and get hitched. Or else. Then the crooks can bump her off and keep the casino for themselves...