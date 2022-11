Not Available

Armaan (Urdu: ارمان‎) is a 2013 Pakistani romantic drama film directed by Anjum Shahzad. The film is a remake of the same name released in 1966, which starred Waheed Murad and Zeba.[2] The film is produced by Tarang Housefull, Abdullah Kadwani and 7th Sky Entertainment. Film stars Fawad Khan, Aamina Sheikh, Vasay Chaudhry and Mahnoor Khan. Fawad Khan and Aamina Sheikh won Tarang Housefull Awards for Best On Screen Couple.