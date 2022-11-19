Armada de Dios

Not Available

Abraham, Moses and Noah, three friends facing the crisis Mexico if suffers from, decide to become entrepreneurs with a peculiar business: A Squad of False Exorcisms, "God's Army". Taking advantage of the people's ignorance and with a Priest as accomplice, they decide to attract clients from the confessional where people believe that their relatives are possessed. This is how God's Army takes advantage "of excorcising" problems that do not go beyond abstinence syndromes, drug consume, rat bites and extreme diets. Their activities pay off until the Army is betrayed. Everything goes into a tailspin when an unexpected client calls them for a last job, where they will fight against the Antichrist and the Apocalypse.