Not Available

Armageddon

  • Action
  • Thriller
  • Science Fiction

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Touchstone Pictures

An asteroid the size of Texas is heading directly toward Earth at 22,000 mph. NASA's executive director, Dan Truman, has only one option - to send up a crew to destroy the asteroid. He enlists the help of Harry S. Stamper - the world's foremost deep core oil driller - and Stamper's roughneck team of drillers to land on the asteroid, drill into its surface, and drop a nuclear device.

Cast

Billy Bob ThorntonDan Truman, NASA Administrator
Ben AffleckA.J. Frost
Liv TylerGrace Stamper
Will PattonCharles 'Chick' Chapple
Steve BuscemiRockhound
William FichtnerColonel William Sharp, Shuttle Freedom Pilot

View Full Cast >

Images