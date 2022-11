Not Available

From the first day of kindergarten, Andy knew he was going to take Bethany Hopkins to the senior prom. The only problem is: he never bothered to tell Bethany. In fact, Andy's never even spoken to her. But with the prom only twenty-four hours away, he's not going to let a little thing like that get him down. He's got bigger problems. Mainly the fact that America is on the brink of a nuclear war that not only threatens to destroy the free world, but his prom night as well.