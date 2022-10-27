1977

Armed and Very Dangerous

  • Adventure
  • Western

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

June 5th, 1977

Studio

Filmové Studio Barrandov

America’s Wild West of the last third of the 19th century. Thousands of people rushed here in pursuit of enrichment. Among them was Gabriel Conroy, a man absolutely helpless in the world of business. When fountains of oil started gushing on his plot of land, the local moneybags Peter Damphy decided to appropriate the land, and succeeded in it by blackmailing Conroy’s wife and his former mistress Julie... Based upon stories by Francis Bret Harte.

Cast

Donatas BanionisGabriel Conroy
Leonid BronevoyPiter Damfi
Lev DurovSeller of secrets
Mircea VeroiuJack Hamlin
Maria PloaeDolores Damfi
Vsevolod AbdulovHenri York, a journalist

Images