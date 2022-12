Not Available

In 1986, the director and producer Don Boyd approached ten of the world’s greatest directors and invited them to make a short film set to an operatic aria of their choice. Together, their contributions formed the movie 'Aria'. Here, the legendary French filmmaker Jean-Luc Godard, director of 'Breathless' and 'Pierrot Le Fou', brings his own unique interpretaton to Jean-Baptiste Lully's opera 'Armide'