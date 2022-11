Not Available

More than 12,000 clubbers packed Rotterdam's Ahoy Stadium for this epic set by DJ Armin van Buuren, in which the Dutch trance superstar electrified audiences for nine hours. Highlights from the unforgettable evening in November 2005 include many of Armin's own tracks -- including "Zocalo," "Hymne" and "Sail" -- as well as beats by Arctic Quest, Inertia and others.