Not Available

Armin Only is a Dutch all-night dance event featuring solo performance by Armin van Buuren. The event consists of various genres of electronic dance music (but most predominantly Trance Music), light, laser and firework shows and supporting acts of singers/vocalists like Racoon (2005 edition), Ilse de Lange (2006 edition) and Audrey Gallagher performing 'Big Sky' by John O'Callaghan.