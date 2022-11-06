Not Available

Ear-splitting improvisational noise sculpture and Christianity aren't normally mentioned in the same breath. But they are the twin passions of North Carolina musician Scotty Irving, and the essential elements of his one-man act, Clang Quartet. Using homemade instruments achieving unfathomable volumes (and inspired by Biblical verse), Irving challenges his audience to rethink traditional ideas of music and spirituality. When Irving's motivations for walking so far out on musical and theological limbs are revealed, the "Armor of God" becomes a metaphor for the courage to create. Armor of God screened at more than eighty festivals and cinema venues internationally, winning nine awards (including a Juror's Citation from the Black Maria Film and Video Festival). The film also screened on regional PBS. -- IMDB