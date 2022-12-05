Armored Saint: Live at Rock Hard Festival

Not Available

Armored Saint Live | Rockpalast | 2018 | Setlist 1. March Of The Saint 00:00​ 2. Reign Of Fire 03:32​ 3. Pay Dirt 07:51​ 4. Last Train Home 11:57​ 5. On The Way 19:30​ 6. Book Of Blood 24:43​ 7. Spineless 29:47​ 8. Left Hook From Right Field 34:34​ 9. Chemical Euphoria 39:42​ 10. Win Hands Down 44:37​ 11. Can U Deliver 49:55​ Line up John Bush - vocals Phil E. Sandoval - guitar Jeff Duncan - guitar, backing vocals Joey Vera - bass, backing vocals Gonzo Sandoval - drums, backing vocals The concert was recorded on Mai 19 in 2018 at the Rock Hard Festival in Gelsenkirchen, Germany.