Released in 1985, this OVA tells a critical part of the story between the TV show's Uoodo and Kummen arcs. Before Chirico found himself in the jungles of Kummen, he received a message from his old comrades: They’ve located General Pailsen. As they set off on a vengeful mission, the Society entrusts Fyana with nurturing the new Perfect Soldier, Ypsilon.