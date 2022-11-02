Army Air Forces Report, 1944

Not Available

Experience the American Journey through our country's visual heritage in this historical recording provided by the National Archives of the United States.Documents the world-wide activities of the Army Air Forces. Shows various training activities and explains the formation of fighting units. Shows warehouse facilities and airplane repair activities of the Air Service Command. Gen. Arnold introduces the film. Includes scenes of planes burning after the attack on Pearl Harbor. Locates headquarters of the U.S. and overseas commands and shows activities of the 5th and 14th Air Forces in the Pacific. A Japanese convoy is bombed and strafed in the Bismarck Sea. The Troop Carrier Command flies men and supplies over the Owen Stanley Range in New Guinea.