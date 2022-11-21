Arne Dahl 07 - Dödsmässa

Not Available

Early one morning, a bank office in the middle of Stockholm is hit with a violent robbery. When the police storm the premises, the robbers have vanished without a trace. The event mystifies the A Unit who, under the supervision of US Intelligence, takes the case. When they find a strange hiding place inside one of the bank's walls, with traces of secrets from the days of the Cold War, it soon becomes clear that the bank robbers are just pawns in a larger game. A game that will soon claim more victims.