Arne Dahl 08 - Mörkertal

Two Swedish girls have been found dead on the outskirts of Brussels. Circumstances indicating a ruthless trafficking activities and the biker gang Blackhearts branch in Sweden. When another girl disappears from the same area sees the A group a shocking pattern. Shortly after found a suspected kidnappers brutally murdered and the link to Blackhearts becomes suddenly even more puzzling. Is there anyone else who is behind? The missing girl's fate now rests entirely in the A-team hands.