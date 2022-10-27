Not Available

Arne Dahl 08 - Mörkertal

  • Drama
  • Crime

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

Two Swedish girls have been found dead on the outskirts of Brussels. Circumstances indicating a ruthless trafficking activities and the biker gang Blackhearts branch in Sweden. When another girl disappears from the same area sees the A group a shocking pattern. Shortly after found a suspected kidnappers brutally murdered and the link to Blackhearts becomes suddenly even more puzzling. Is there anyone else who is behind? The missing girl's fate now rests entirely in the A-team hands.

Cast

View Full Cast >

Images