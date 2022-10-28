Arne Dahl: The Blinded Man

Arne Dahl - Misterioso A failed robbery attempt at Sydbanken outside Avesta leaves one robber lying dead with a dart through his eye, but there are no witnesses to the incident and no perpetrator is ever identified. In Stockholm, three high-profile businessmen are assassinated in a short period of time, and Jenny Hultin of National CID is assigned the task of putting together a special team to solve the case before the assassin strikes again.
|Shanti Roney
|Paul Hjelm
|Matias Varela
|Jorge Chavez
|Irene Lindh
|Jenny Hultin
|Niklas Åkerfelt
|Arto Söderstedt
|Claes Ljungmark
|Viggo Norlander
|Malin Arvidsson
|Kerstin Holm
