Not Available

Arne Dahl: The Blinded Man

  • Crime

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

Arne Dahl - Misterioso A failed robbery attempt at Sydbanken outside Avesta leaves one robber lying dead with a dart through his eye, but there are no witnesses to the incident and no perpetrator is ever identified. In Stockholm, three high-profile businessmen are assassinated in a short period of time, and Jenny Hultin of National CID is assigned the task of putting together a special team to solve the case before the assassin strikes again.

Cast

Shanti RoneyPaul Hjelm
Matias VarelaJorge Chavez
Irene LindhJenny Hultin
Niklas ÅkerfeltArto Söderstedt
Claes LjungmarkViggo Norlander
Malin ArvidssonKerstin Holm

