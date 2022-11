Not Available

Arno Hintjens is a unique figure. A blend between a playboy and a hobo, a truly cosmopolitan nature and a true rock'n roll heart. Or, as Oor's Music Encyclopedia puts it 'one of the few groundbreaking artists of the European continent by the unique way in which he manages to combine elements of American Blues and funk, French chanson and Belgian barroom-songs into his own personal style'. In this live DVD recorded in Brussels in 2005, he delivers us the best of his songs.