Helga has Christmas all figured out. It's about cash and presents and getting what you wish no matter what. But Christmas Eve finds Arnold searching to find a gift for Mr. Hyunh-and it's one that no amount of money can buy. Mr. Hayunh's only wish is to be reunited with the daughter from whom he was separated by the misfortunes of war many years ago. She's somewhere out there in the snow-covered city. And it just might take a Christmas Angel to find her.