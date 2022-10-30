This film is shot to point out the flood of commercial messages in television program, on billboards and megaboards, messages that take over our subconscious mind. We Love Belgrade is a log-line that justifies huge investments. This shining out of advertisement messages is just a curtain that hides carelessness towards the environment and human lives. The whole Belgrade became a commercial to sell itself, by constantly sending ads to its citizens. Could a commercial have any influence on a young mother of two whose only source of money comes from trash cans?
