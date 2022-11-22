Around the Lake

Not Available

This short animated film was written and directed by Carl Roosens and Noémie Marsily using a mixture of pencil and ink during a residency at the Abbey of Fontevraud in May 2012. It is the first of a series of videos that will be distilled throughout the life of the album - Autour du Lac is the first single from La Paroi du ton Ventre, the second album from Carl et les hommes boîtes which will be released late april on brussels label Humpty Dumpty Records. It testifies a deep desire to strengthen the link between image and music that make Carl et les hommes boîtes a unique project boxes to strong visual identity.