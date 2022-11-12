Around The World By Zeppelin

Not Available

Documentary Film which uses the letters and diaries of passenger Lady Grace Drummond-Hay and archival footage to document the Graf Zeppelin airship's circumnavigation of the globe in 1929. In 1928, Lady Drummond managed to secure a place aboard the Graf Zeppelin airship as it made its historic crossing of the North Atlantic in 1928. This was the first transatlantic commercial passenger flight. The Graf Zeppelin left Friedrichshafen in southern Germany in the early morning of October 11, 1928. It arrived at Lakehurst, New Jersey four days later with a flight time of 111 hours and 44 minutes.