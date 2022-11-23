Around the World in 80 Days

Not Available

Jules Verne's classic adventure is redefined in this animated version. Phileas Fogg, an English Lord, has just become the main suspect in a daring bank robbery. Meanwhile, he has made a wager with several other lords that he will be able to travel around this world in a mere 80 days. Joined by his butler, Passepartout, Fogg begins his journey. However, hot on his heels is a detective from Scotland Yard, Mr. Fix. Through the savages from the wilds of India to the pioneers in America, their journey is one filled to the brim with adventure, but Mr. Fix is quickly catching up and intends to cut Fogg's adventure short.