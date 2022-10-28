Around the World in California

Not Available

This MGM short, part James A. Fitzpatrick's Traveltalks series, takes the viewer to various sites around California. Sand dunes are compared to the deserts of Egypt and the All-American canal is like the Nile. The vineyards of California produces 90% of the grapes in the US and are reminiscent of Europe while the date palms are from the Middle East. Bicycle tours are available in Beverly Hills, the land of the movie stars, and California's ranches are reminiscent of Argentina, Brazil or Spain. In Los Angles, many different communities are represented such as Chinatown or the Mexican quarter. All in all, a trip to California is like a trip around the world.