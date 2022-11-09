Not Available

This is an animated biography of Arpad Weisz told by Italian fans of his talent. Weisz was a Hungarian Jew, a talented football player and coach, whose career crashed because of the Fascist and Nazi regimes in Italy and the Netherlands, where he worked till his final days. At the age of thirty, he became the head of "Inter", a Milanese football club, which instantly proved itself the strongest at the national championship. But then no one would hire Weisz any longer because he was a Jew, and in 1942 he and his family were arrested and died in the gas chamber at Auschwitz.