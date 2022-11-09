Arpilleras: Atingidas Por Barragens Bordando a Resistência

Not Available

The documentary "Arpilleras: embroidering resistance" will tell the stories of five women affected by dams in five Brazilian regions. Entire lives flooded by the development discourse. The narratives, even though personal, has in common denounces against the predatory logic of the electric companies, present across the country. Entire communities are faced with the denial of the right to information, land and memory. For women, the rights violations are even greater. With the arrival of thousands of workers in small towns where the hydroelectric construction sites takes place, for example, there is an exponential increase in sexual harassment, women trafficking, prostitution and rape.